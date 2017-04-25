Teen charged as adult in robbery that led to officer-involved shooting

A bird's eye view of the area on Western Ave. where two @SeattlePD officers were shot today in downtown Seattle.

A 17-year-old girl has been charged as an adult in an incident in which another suspect died and three officers were wounded in an exchange of gunfire in downtown Seattle.

The teen was charged Tuesday with first-degree robbery and third-degree assault and had bail set at $250,000.



Charging papers say the girl and her 19-year-old brother robbed a 7-Eleven store Thursday for snacks and beer.



A struggle ensued after a chase in which the girl allegedly hit an officer with a bottle and her brother allegedly shot at police, who returned fire. Three officers were hurt. Suspect Damarius Butts died of gunshot wounds.



The officer who was most seriously injured with gunshot wounds to the face remained in the hospital Tuesday and had requested privacy. Officials said Friday he was in serious condition.

