Teen arrested in fatal hit-and-run in Issaquah

Authorities say a 15-year-old suspect has been arrested in a fatal hit-and-run in Issaquah last May.



Washington State Patrol says the teen was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the May 28 death of 21-year-old Kevin Loyoza, who was struck after leaving a house party.



Investigators said they found the white Jeep Grand Cherokee involved over an embankment off State Route 900 in Issaquah.



No further information was released about the suspect, who was booked into the King County juvenile system in Seattle.

