Close Teaching the lost art of letter writing KING 5's Greg Copeland reports. Greg Copeland and Doug Dillon , KING 2:01 PM. PDT March 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST In an age where technology seems to be taking over every aspect of our lives, one woman is helping kids with a signature lesson. KING 5's Greg Copeland and photojournalist Doug Dillon report. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Livestream 4 Raw: High school coach confronts teacher Woman killed after being ejected from rollover vehicle on I5 in Kent World's Best Whiskey comes from Bainbridge Island AUDIO: Terrified 20-year-old makes desperate call from million dollar home Vancouver mother's warning after son dies from dentist visit Controversial billboard of President Trump in Phoenix West Point: Residents want more answers Tour of $4,500 3-BR Fremont rental Rescued from Castlewood Park More Stories 'Ride to Remember' honors Oso victims, celebrates… Mar 19, 2017, 4:35 p.m. PHOTOS: Seattle Sounders opening day festivities Mar 19, 2017, 3:30 p.m. Huskies hire Mike Hopkins as men's basketball head coach Mar 19, 2017, 10:02 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs