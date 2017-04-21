Heading to the Tulip Festival? Here's what you need to know

After a long winter, spring is finally here, and that means the return of a Washington favorite: the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival.

If you're visiting this weekend, be sure to check out the 33rd Annual Downtown Mount Vernon Street Fair. Held Friday through Sunday, this expansive outdoor market will feature live entertainment and hundreds of vendors offering artisan crafts, jewelry, clothing, food and art.

Getting there can be time-consuming, as I-5 is reduced to two lanes in south Skagit County. For northbound drivers, take the Conway-Lake McMurray exit and use Fir Island Rd. For southbound drivers, take the Burlington/Anacortes exit and follow west State Route 20.

Since 1984, the Festival has delighted visitors with its magnificent and expansive array of blooms. Though the main attraction has remained the same, the science behind it is constantly evolving. Check out the video above to see how the Tulip Festival has changed over the years above.

