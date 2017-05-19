WWII fighter pilot 'Pappy' Boyington honored by Tacoma high school

Gregory "Pappy" Boyington was graduate of Lincoln High School's Class of 1930. (Photo: KING)

A few minutes before 3:00 pm, an F4U Corsair fighter plane from World War II buzzed over Tacoma's Lincoln High School.

The flyover honored one of the war's best pilots: Gregory "Pappy" Boyington, who was also a graduate of Lincoln's Class of 1930.

"Too many people don't even know who he was," said Connie Rickman, the school's vice principal in the 1980s and the main organizer of the ceremony honoring Boyington.

There is now a statue outside the school honoring him.

Boyington is credited with shooting down 28 Japanese planes before being shot down himself and held prisoner for more than a year.

After the war ended, he wrote a book and was portrayed in the movie and television series "Baa Baa Black Sheep."

Find more information about Boyington and his war record on the National Park Service website.

