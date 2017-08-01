Woodards, Merritt lead race for Tacoma mayor

Victoria Woodards (left) and Jim Merritt.

Tacoma Councilmember Victoria Woodards and local architect Jim Merritt lead the Tacoma mayoral race after initial returns were released on Tuesday evening.

Early results show Merritt leading with 41 percent, followed by Woodards with 35 percent, and Washington Public Disclosure Commission Evelyn Lopez with 22 percent.

It’s a three-way race, where incumbent Marilyn Strickland is term limited.

Merritt also ran for mayor in 2009.

Environmental issues have become a central theme in this race, in large part due to a proposal to build a liquid natural gas plant on the Tacoma waterfront.

Strickland has served as Tacoma's mayor since 2010.

