Women dream and love big in Tacoma tearoom

The Olive Branch Cafe and Tearoom in Tacoma is a place where women can invest in and encourage one another. (Photo: KING)

The Olive Branch Café and Tearoom in Tacoma’s Freighthouse Square may be an unlikely place where women encourage others to dream big, but it was Terry Waller’s dream that made it come to life.

“I built all of this,” said Waller, referring to the tearoom she opened five years ago.

After 25 years, she left her job at Western State and pulled all of her money out of retirement to open the tearoom.

"Every penny. I jumped off the cliff," she said.

She jumped straight into the kitchen to make her grandmother’s recipes in an old fashioned space with tea.

"You got this one life to live. You have to take risks. I think people who take risks are actually the happiest,” said Waller.

Everyone who works for her has taken the same risk. The majority are volunteers like Lottie Gillam, who greeted everyone at the door with a hug.

"If I wasn't here, I'd be home in the bed. I had to beg Terry to let me work for her," Gillam said.

Veronica Wilhite volunteers to prep.

"I do this because I love it, yes I do," she said.

Others are part time servers, and then there is a piano player, Brian Ingoldsby.

"He comes over here and he goes, ‘If you let that piano come here, I'll play it every day for free,’” said Waller. “He's been here every single day. He turns on the lights. He vacuums. He's like this angel."

Waller pays it forward by letting her employees run their businesses out of hers.

One woman sells her cakes and pies out of the tearoom and another, Marion Griffith, a retired school teacher runs a secondhand boutique out of the tearoom.

"Jewelry and knick knacks and things like that," she said. "I didn't start out by being a business woman but I am now.”

