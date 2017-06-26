Why Tacoma is closing its first pop-up site for the homeless

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Air Force member to march in Pride Parade
-
Man attacked near Chambers Bay golf course
-
Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time
-
"100 deadliest days of summer" for young drivers
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Lost & found: World War II medals
-
Highlights of Seattle Pride Parade
-
Debate over adding colors to Pride flag
-
White House 'confident' travel ban is 'fully lawful'
-
Meet the people of Seattle Pride
More Stories
-
Hantavirus infects fifth Washington resident this yearJun 26, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
Is Amazon getting too big?Jun 26, 2017, 9:01 a.m.
-
Sustainable seafood dining program expands nationwideJun 26, 2017, 3:51 p.m.