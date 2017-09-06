UW Tacoma ranked 'Best Bang for the Buck in the West'

UW Tacoma (Photo: KING)

The University of Washington Tacoma is the best "bang for the buck" university in the west.

That's according to Washington Monthly's 2017 college ranking.

The ranking is a measure of how well colleges "help non-wealthy students attain marketable degrees at affordable prices."

"The University of Washington–Tacoma is best in the West for serving large proportions of lower-income and first-generation students at a low price, and setting them up to earn, ten years after enrolling, $53,700 a year—nearly $12,000 more than former students from other colleges who have similar backgrounds earn," Washington Monthly said on their website.

"As an urban-serving university, we are committed to the idea that post-secondary education is critical to social mobility,” UW Tacoma Chancellor Mark A. Pagano said in a release.

Washington Monthly uses several federally-reported percentages, including Pell grant recipients, first-generation students, student loan recipients, the racial/ethnic and gender makeup of the student body and six-year graduation rates to determine positions in its best-bang-for-the-buck ranking.

The best-bang-for-the-buck ranking is limited to the 195 universities in the west, which consists of colleges in 13 states (Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming).

