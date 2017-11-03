Tips for avoiding Garth Brooks traffic nightmare

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Garth Brooks performs onstage at the ASCAP Centennial Awards at Waldorf Astoria Hotel on November 17, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for ASCAP) (Photo: Brian Ach, Getty Images for ASCAP)

Traffic in the South end will be a mess this weekend as concertgoers flock to the Tacoma Dome to see the country favorite Garth Brooks.

Brooks has five shows over three days starting Friday.

There’s already a lot of construction that’s happening around the Tacoma Dome, so drivers should be extra cautious.

Here’s what you need to know:

From Seattle, if you heading south on I-5, take exit 135 -- that’s one exit earlier that you might normally take – because of construction.

If you’re heading north to the Dome, take exit 134 and follow the signs. Exit 133 is closed.

WSDOT recently changed the signs from green to orange in some cases - so pay extra attention.

If you want to avoid the roads altogether, hope on the train or a bus.

Sound Transit is running special trains and express buses for some concerts. You can check the schedule here.

Still don’t have a ticket? There are still some seats left.

