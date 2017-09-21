Tacoma's Weyerhaeuser mansion sells for almost $6 million

Credit: Tacoma Waldorf School

The Weyerhaeuser mansion in Tacoma has been sold for nearly $5.9 million to a nonprofit that announced the Tacoma Waldorf School will occupy the education building on the grounds.



The News Tribune reports the sale of the iconic estate closed Monday with Trouve, a Lakewood-based nonprofit created last year.

State records show the nonprofit is registered to Douglas Gill. In a statement Tuesday, the nonprofit said, "We look forward to working with other nonprofits and community groups to help restore the property to its original grandeur."



The 5.1-acre property that was built as a private residence in 1923 includes several buildings.



The Waldorf School is a private elementary school.

© 2017 KING-TV