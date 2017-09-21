Tacoma's Weyerhaeuser mansion sells for almost $6 million

The Weyerhaeuser mansion in Tacoma has been sold for nearly $5.9 million to a nonprofit that announced the Tacoma Waldorf School will occupy the education building on the grounds.
The News Tribune reports the sale of the iconic estate closed Monday with Trouve, a Lakewood-based nonprofit created last year.
State records show the nonprofit is registered to Douglas Gill. In a statement Tuesday, the nonprofit said, "We look forward to working with other nonprofits and community groups to help restore the property to its original grandeur."
The 5.1-acre property that was built as a private residence in 1923 includes several buildings.
The Waldorf School is a private elementary school.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs