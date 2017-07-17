Tacoma to name street after fallen police officer

Tacoma will dedicate a street to honor fallen police officer Jake Gutierrez on Wednesday.

Reginald Gutierrez Lane will run between East 56th Street and East B Street past the police department substation that Gutierrez was based and Stewart Heights Park, where Gutierrez interacted with neighborhood children.

“We are truly grateful to Metro Parks Tacoma for allowing us this opportunity to keep Jake’s legacy alive,” Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell said in a statement.

Ramsdell proposed the name to the Metro Parks Tacoma Board of Commissioners during its April 24 meeting, and the board unanimously approved the proposal 5-0.

Gutierrez was fatally shot November 30 several blocks north while responding to a domestic disturbance.

The new street sign will be unveiled Wednesday at 11 a.m. where 56th Street meets the lane.

