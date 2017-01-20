Tacoma students react to Trump's inauguration speech

Foss High School student Malia Neidlienger shares her thoughts with classmates after President Donald Trump's inauguration speech. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. – In Dr. Dan Erickson's class today at Foss High School in Tacoma, he's passing on a tradition – watching the presidential inauguration.

"I've seen every inauguration since I was born,” Erickson said. “My parents made me do it, and then I became accustomed to it.”

In his International Baccalaureate class called the Theory of Knowledge, Erickson wants students to channel some their confusion and frustration into dialogue.

"Understand what the rest of America is like,” he said. “Do you know? Are you aware? Is your own experience colored by the fact that you live in Tacoma and go to one of the most diverse high schools around?”

That diversity is what the Foss students hope President Trump will safeguard.

"If he's going to protect all Americans, then he needs to be able to include them," said student Malia Neidlienger.

"I think he has his idea of the average American, and those are the people that he plans on protecting," said Madison Crawford.

These students also have concerns about the campaign rhetoric and if it will bleed into the oval office.

"I believe that nationalism in small doses in healthy for a county,” Crawford said. “It's good to believe in your country, but when it gets to the point where you think your country is better or worth more than other countries, then that's going to cause a conflict. "

Friday was the first for many of the students in the class to watch and discuss the process of the next man taking the highest office in the United States of America.

"We kind of have to hear what he has to say,” said Neidleinger, “What he's going to do as president, as a person living in this country.”

