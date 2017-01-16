Tacoma residents honor Martin Luther King Jr. at march

Tacoma residents carried "March for MLK" signs in a Martin Luther King Jr. procession Monday. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. – More than 50 people marched in Tacoma Monday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

If you walked down Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Tacoma Monday morning, you would hear the chant, “MLK keep the dream alive."

That was the passion that started on the street in front of Bates Technical College and headed to the Tacoma Convention Center. There's hope that the message of King Jr. will be carried forward with each footstep.

"Especially at this time in our country, we just need love and to spread peace," said Kasey Williams, a student at the University of Washington, Tacoma.

So the community spread that peace to the Tacoma Convention Center where signs where swapped for seats to listen to another message.

"Stand up. Speak out. Stand Up. Speak out," shouted congressman Denny Heck.

The voices of leaders, including Heck, across the area say information and scholarship is the key to a successful community.

"Dr. King would remind us that education is the escalator to upward mobility in a democratic society," said Heck.

That's why this year the city of Tacoma honored Dr. Maxine Mimms, an educational hero who founded the Tacoma Campus in 1972, an extension of Evergreen State College. At the time it was the only affordable option for adult education for many people of color in Tacoma. She received the city’s Community Service Award, accepting it as long as others are encouraged to act.

From the stage to the street, the message in Tacoma Monday was about continuing to pass along the education, the courage, and the dream.

Copyright 2016 KING