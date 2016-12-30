Tacoma prepares for First Night New Year's Eve festival

Tacoma is preparing for First Nigh t, its annual New Year's Eve celebration.

"It's so many different groups that are coming together to make art as a way of celebrating the new year. I just can't think of anything our planet needs more right now," said Martha Enson, an event organizer.

First Night is alcohol free and geared towards families.

"There's a kid's stage,” Enson said. “There will be all kinds of interactive games, and you get pre-packaged s'mores with sticks to use at the fire pit, so if you want to get your kids s'mores, get there early."

There will be a kick off parade at 6 p.m. in downtown Tacoma, and there will also be several performances

"Fire performers and circus performers and things to eat and warm places to sit and storytellers, and it's a whole pop up circus," she said.

Enson says she's putting a lot of love and hope into organizing this year's event.

"I think people have gotten to a divisive place, and I don't think it’s helping us,” Enson said. “So this kind of event for me is just like exactly what the doctor ordered."

