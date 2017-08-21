Tacoma police search for hit-and-run suspect

Tacoma Police car. (Photo: KING)

Tacoma police are seeking the public’s help in a hit-and-run investigation.

A 26-year-old man was walking in the roadway of the 6500 block of East I Street about 6 p.m. on Sunday when he was struck.

The driver of a 1999-2002 Chevy Impala was traveling north on I Street when he stopped to confront the man.

The driver continued north, went around a roundabout, and came back towards the man. After striking him, the driver fled the area, according to Tacoma Police.

The man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver is possibly a Hispanic man between 20 and 25 years old.

The suspect car is a silver Impala with a burned out taillight or brake light. The passenger side windshield may have significant damage.

If you have any information about incident, contact the Tacoma Police Department or 911.

