Tacoma pastor: We need more conversations about race

Tacoma pastor Dean Curry says conversations about race and racism aren't happening in between the headlines.

"We have this weird thing where we post what side we're on and then we move on and go to the beach,” he said. "We're all exploding and then ignoring. It's like this weird cycle of anger and then complete apathy – back and forth these extremes."

Curry says conversations need to be happening constantly. He talks about race in his sermons, even addressing the racial violence of Charlottesville, Va. in his sermon at his Hope 253 event in Tacoma over the weekend. He encouraged families to talk about it with kids.

"Hey how did you feel when you saw that? And how did you feel when you found out some people were for that?” Curry said as suggestions for family discussion. “Kids respond to what they see, because they see people hitting each other and hearing about people driving over each other. That's madness. Some of it's like trauma for kids, and some of it’s education."

For John Gaines, a youth motivational speaker in Tacoma, he says seeing racial violence can not only cause trauma for black and brown kids, it can cause them to lose confidence. He says it's important to teach and remind black and brown children that in the midst of hate, they are valued.

"You have to first understand that it’s okay to love yourself, because you're not going to get rid of racism,” he said. “It’s going to happen. You're going to have difficult days. You're going to experience racism, but you have to have a self-awareness and a confidence in your own mind and understand that despite the hate."

