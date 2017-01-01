Tacoma rings in 2017 with First Night celebration

Tacoma rings in 2017 with its First Night celebration.

New Year’s Eve revelers in Tacoma are ringing in the New Year with a rooster.

Every year at the First Night celebration and parade, more than 10,000 people usher in the upcoming Chinese zodiac symbol. 2017 is the year of the rooster.

“All these years, I never knew,” said Tova, a Tacoma resident attending her first First Night with her three children.

The 20-year-old celebration features what people consider the shortest parade in the world, spanning two blocks.

“Like two minutes. Just around the corner right there. Is that the parade we saw?” Tova said.

Others by the main stage tried to shake off 2016 by torching it.

“Burn, burn, burn,” the crowd chanted.

But tonight, the roasting of 2016 would just not be.

“2016 took a long time so it's going to take a long time to burn it down,” Chris Oliver, of Tacoma, said.

An earlier downpour on Saturday soaked the paper numbers. Pyrotechnic performers doused the sign in lighter fluid, but the number would still not disintegrate.

“It’s the year that won’t go away apparently,” circus performer Zak Grenier said.

Copyright 2016 KING