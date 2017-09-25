Tacoma murder suspect added to FBI's most wanted list

Santiago “Pucho” Villalba Mederos. Photos: FBI.

A man accused of murdering a Tacoma woman in 2010 was added to the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted Fugitives” list on Monday.

Santiago “Pucho” Villalba Mederos, 26, may be in Mexico and has ties to the states of Guerrero and Morelos, according to the FBI.

“I want the victims’ families to know that we will not stop searching for Mederos until we can bring him to justice,” Tacoma Police Chief Don Ramsdell said in a release.

Mederos is accused of fatally shooting 20-year-old Camille Love and injuring her 19-year-old brother in February 2010.

Camille Love.

A member of the Eastside Lokotes Sureno gang, Mederos allegedly came across Love and her brother in a car at a stop light. The two were not involved in gang activity, but they were allegedly chased based on the color of their car before Mederos fired at them.

“It’s a roller coaster ride to be honest with you, because you get to points where you think you’re ok, and then there’s triggers, and you run into one of those triggers and it brings it all back,” said William Love, Camille’s father.

Mederos is also wanted for allegedly killing a 21-year-old man in March 2010.

There is a $100,000 reward for information leading directly to his arrest.

