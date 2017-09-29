Metro Parks Tacoma: Dogs didn't die of Leptospirosis in Garfield Park

File photo. (Photo: Bruce Bennett, Getty Images)

Initial tests have shown that the recent deaths of three dogs that visited Garfield Park in Tacoma were not due to a bacterial infection, according to Metro Parks Tacoma.

Officials said Thursday that they are investigating after three dogs died and one became ill. All four dogs frequented Garfield Park.

Three of the dogs did not test positive for Leptospirosis. Results for the fourth dog was not yet available.

Metro Parks Tacoma said in a release that many factors can cause the symptoms the animals experienced and that Leptospirosis is not common in animals, including dogs.

Officials believe there is no cause for concern, but still advise owners to keep pets out of Garfield Park until the investigation is complete.

