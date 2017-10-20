Tacoma man charged with beating mother to death

TACOMA, Wash. - A 49-year-old Tacoma man has been charged with murder for allegedly beating his mother to death with a liquor bottle.



The Seattle Times reports Sebastian Samuel Levy-Aldrete pleaded not guilty Thursday in Pierce County Superior Court.



Court documents say Levy-Aldrete called 911 early Monday and reported that his mother, Maria Aldrete-Levy had been killed in her secured apartment by an intruder.



Police say Levy-Aldrete claimed he woke to the sound of his 77-year-old mother screaming, ran toward her room and tried to grab a person who escaped.



Prosecutors say police did not believe the son's account partially because he was sweating profusely, seemed nervous and had cuts on his face.



Police say a broken, jagged bottle of liquor was on the floor near her body.



Prosecutors say Levy-Aldrete's two sons were apparently sleeping in a room nearby during the slaying.



He's being held on $2 million bail.

© 2017 Associated Press