Tacoma to make Amazon HQ2 pitch Wednesday

Tacoma city leaders will introduce their proposal Wednesday to bring Amazon’s second headquarters to town.

Amazon announced about a month ago its intention to build a second headquarters that is expected to bring in as many 50,000 jobs and $5 billion to whatever city it chooses.

Amazon said it is looking for a wide range of opportunities in its newest headquarters city, including quick access to an international airport and mass transit, excellent site options, and the ability to attract a global workforce.

Per the agreement with Amazon, Tacoma city leaders are unable to disclose where they would build if Amazon were to choose them.

“We found that by doing the research and putting together a team of people together, about 50 people we brought together for the response, we were able to give them great site options,” Economic Development Board President and CEO Bruce Kendall said.

Kendall said Tacoma is a very attractive option for a number of reasons including proximity to their first headquarters.

“They’ll be close enough to have a lot of easy collaboration back and forth, but far enough away to engender inter-company competition,” Kendall said. “So far enough away to be able to compete, but close enough to be able to collaborate.”

Some say proximity, however, may hurt them. Kendall said that they did check in with Amazon to ensure that they are open to another headquarters in Washington.

“We did check in with Amazon when we first got the request for proposals to make sure that if we stepped up to this opportunity, which we’re very excited about, that we were going to be in the mix, meaning that we would be accepted as a community that could put a proposal forward. And they were very reassuring on that,” Kendall said.

According to Amazon’s request for proposals, the final site selection and announcement will occur in 2018.

Tacoma city leaders are hopeful they will be the selection.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time and we’ve some really big projects. We’ve done State Farm, we’ve done some aerospace supply firms, all very big projects, but nothing this large,” Kendall said. “So, by its nature, it’s going to change, and we believe in a positive way, whatever community it lands in.”

