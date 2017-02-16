Tacoma experiences ‘A Day Without Immigrants'

Los Tamales Restaurant in Tacoma closed Thursday to show solidarity with immigrants. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. – Businesses shut down, students walked out of school, and families stayed home across the nation Thursday in solidarity of a day without immigrants.

That included businesses across the Sound Sound such as La Huerta, Los Tamales, and El Jalapeno.

"I thought it was a joke, and then I talked to family members, and then yeah they are really closed," said Diana Garcia, who stopped by La Huerta to pick up groceries.

However, Garcia said she can wait until tomorrow.

"I know there is a Safeway just a few blocks down, but I'm just not going to go, even though that's my favorite store, but I’m just being supportive," Garcia said.

The goal of the strike is to show the value of immigrants to the economy and the community. That's why Abranna Romero-Rocha, a senior at Lincoln High School, took a half day.

"Yeah it was a family decision,” Romero-Rocha said. “My mom sat us down and said, ‘I don't want you all going to class. It’s very important we have to send a message, because we have to stand with Latinos. We have to stand with our community. We have to show them.’"

Martin Zuniga, a senior at Mt. Tahoma High School, had the same conversation with his family.

"My mom actually told me to stay home and support the cause, and yeah I support the cause, but I just don't think that missing school is the right thing to do," he said.

Zuniga is also concerned that the immigration discussion is too narrow, focusing only on Latinos.

"I feel like it just shouldn't be all Latinos,” Zuniga said. “I feel like it should be more nationalities."

That narrow focus students say has led to racial profiling

"I don't feel like I should be obligated to carry around my birth certificate, and be like this is me,” Zuniga said. “I swear this is me. I was born here. I was raised here. I shouldn't have to do that."

