Tacoma Council appoints Elizabeth Pauli city manager

Tacoma City Manager Elizabeth Pauli (Photo: City of Tacoma)

Tacoma's newest city manager will also be the first woman in city history to hold the role.

The city council appointed Elizabeth Pauli to the position effective immediately, according to a news release Tuesday.

Pauli had been serving as the city's interim city manager since February when former City Manager T.J. Broadnax left for the city manager job in Dallas, Texas.

Before her city manager positions, Pauli was the Tacoma City Attorney. She has been with Tacoma since 1998.

© 2017 KING-TV