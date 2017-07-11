Tacoma City Council bans public camping

The Tacoma City Council approved an ordinance on Tuesday banning camping on public property in an effort to address public health and safety concerns at unauthorized encampments.

The ordinance will expire on Oct. 9 at 11:59 p.m. unless the council extends it.

Daytime shades and picnicking are still allowed under the ordinance.

The council also amended a city ordinance regarding human habitation in vehicles, reducing the time a vehicle may be parked at a certain location from seven days to 72 hours. The car must then be moved at least a mile away. The penalty is now an escalating fine of $50 to $250, based on the number of citations.

The city opened a temporary emergency shelter in June as part of a three-phase plan to combat homelessness. The phase two stability site can house over 80 people and is expected to be open for the next six months. Phase three includes long term housing options.

© 2017 KING-TV