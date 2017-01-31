Police agencies team up to arrest serial burglar

Surveillance video of a Gig Harbor burglary. (Photo: KING)

GIG HARBOR, Wash. – Several police agencies teamed up to catch a burglar who targeted 20 businesses between Poulsbo and Gig Harbor.

In December, Gig Harbor police noticed a pattern when it came to night time burglaries. The department reached out to surrounding police agencies, and found a similar crime spree was happening across three counties.

"We got together with those agencies in Kitsap County and actually, one in Mason County, and started developing a strategy together on how to get this guy," said Police Chief Kelly Busey.

The suspect was reportedly targeting safes and ATMs in standalone businesses.

It happened at Harvester Restaurant and Bar.

"He came in through the office, and took a saw to the safe. He didn't end up getting in. The alarm went off, police showed up, but he was gone," said owner Andrew Tweten.

In Tweten's case, the burglar left empty-handed, but other businesses reported being out thousands of dollars.

Investigators say the suspect would often enter businesses through the roof, and, if possible, cut wires to disable surveillance cameras.

In court documents, it details a trip to a pawn shop where the suspect is accused of trading stolen rings for cash. A team of detectives from several departments worked together, and identified the suspect as 38-year-old Michael Ardell Curtis. He was arrested this month.

"He was responsible for, we think, 20 different incidents between Poulsbo and Gig Harbor," said Chief Busey.

Curtis has been charged with burglary and other crimes. He is currently being held in the Kitsap County Jail. Police also arrested a female accomplice, and say the pair would allegedly target businesses without motion sensor alarms.

Copyright 2016 KING