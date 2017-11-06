Second suspect arrested for murder of JBLM soldier

Da'Quan Foster.

The second suspect in the murder of a Joint Base Lewis-McChord soldier was arrested in Renton on Monday night.

The suspect was arrested in a joint operation with the King County Sheriff’s Department and Tacoma, Bellevue, and Seattle Police.

A SWAT team showed up in tactical gear to arrest the suspect, but there was not a standoff, as previously reported.

Da’Quan Foster was fatally shot October 29 outside the Latitude 84 night club in Tacoma following an argument. Foster and his wife, who was injured in the shooting, suffered several gunshot wounds.

A man was also arrested in Kent on Wednesday in connection to the murder.

