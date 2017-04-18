Seahawk Jermaine Kearse tackles poor school attendance

Seahawks wide receiver Jermaine Kearse surprised students at Lakes High School in Lakewood Tuesday. (Photo: KING)

The Seahawks have never had an attendance problem, but students in the state of Washington are another matter.

Wide receiver Jermaine Kearse hopes he can do something about the state being recently ranked second-worst in the nation when it comes to students considered “chronically absent.”

According to the state’s Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, a student who misses more than 10 percent of school is “chronically absent.”

Kearse is working with the state’s Department of Social and Health Services and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction to improve attendance.

He recorded a message being sent to the homes of students across the state. Kearse told the students, “Get up and go to school! Don’t be left on the sidelines. The future is all yours; all you have to do is show up.”

Kearse surprised students Tuesday at an assembly at Lakewood’s Lakes High School.

“Invest in yourself,“ Kearse, who graduated from Lakes in 2008, told the students.

“Just being present at school, which is such a huge thing,” said Kearse. “It gives them the opportunity to maximize. When you’re missing school you’re not taking advantage of that.”

