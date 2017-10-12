Richard Sherman surprises little girl at Mary Bridge Children's Hospital

Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman celebrates during the first half after intercepting a pass thrown by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) (not pictured) at CenturyLink Field. Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Steven Bisig)

A little girl at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital got a surprised visit from her favorite Seahawk.

Ellie lost her favorite love – a Richard Sherman doll – named Shermie.

Shermie helped get her through some difficult and scary procedures at the hospital.

Well, when the Seahawks star found out about the missing doll, he made the trip to Tacoma ... to bring gifts.

Mary Bridge posted a video of their surprise meeting on Facebook, which might be the sweetest thing you see all day.

Mary Bridge notes, “Make sure you turn the volume up so you can hear Ellie scream ‘Shermie!’”

