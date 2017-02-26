TACOMA, Wash. -- What's cooler than being cold? Freezin' for a Reason!

Hundreds of people took the Polar Plunge in Tacoma on Saturday to raise money for the Special Olympics happening in Wenatchee next weekend.

The Polar Plunge took place at chilly Owen Beach in Point Defiance Park, hosting over 500 people who dared to take a dip.

The Tacoma police force was among the 500 brave swimmers. In all, participants were able to raise more than $70,000 for the upcoming games. This bone chilling effort was one that paid off.

