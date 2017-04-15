Pierce County homeowner fatally shoots intruder

(Photo: Littler, Caryn)

A Pierce County homeowner shot and killed an intruder early Saturday morning in Tacoma according to police.

Pierce County deputies arrived at the Brown’s Point home around 3:30 a.m. after a report of an intruder being shot on the 5100 block of 9th Ave. NE.

According to deputies, the homeowner was woken up by the sound of a burglar on his porch. He warned the suspect that he was in the house, but the suspect still forced his way inside. During a physical confrontation, the homeowner fatally shot the suspect.

The homeowner said a 32-year-old woman and his 3-year-old daughter -- who slept through the incident -- were home at the time.

The suspect is identified as a man in his 20s.

The homeowner is cooperating with investigators as the investigation remains ongoing.

