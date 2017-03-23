Neighbors try to fix Tacoma's pothole problem

East G street in Tacoma is filled with potholes. (Photo: KING)

Potholes: you can find them anywhere and for the most part, they drive us crazy.

In Tacoma, some neighbors are patching them up themselves.

"We're not talking one pothole, we're talking the whole road," said Steve Jamrowski, who lives on East G Street in Tacoma.

He believes his street is among the worst.

"Patch here, patch there. It’s pretty outrageous, and for living in the city of Tacoma where people are maintaining the roads, I don't think it's appropriate," he said.

Jamrowski voted in favor of the city's streets initiative last year, which is expected to raise $315 million over 10 years to repair some of the city's roads.

"We have about 50 percent of our streets in a failed condition," said Kurtis Kingsolver, the city's public works director.

Kingsolver said so far, crews have gotten through about 300 streets, but its priorities are maintaining roads that can still get another 30 years of use.

"Some streets frankly are in such poor condition that people will call for a pothole repair, and there's nothing we can do, and so it just adds to our list of what needs to get rebuild," he said. “Over the next 10 years we think we'll be doing about 1,200 of those streets, but there are about 3,000 that need to be done, and so hopefully as the years go by we'll get more resources for this, and we'll be able to chip away at those streets."

