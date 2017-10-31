McMenamins looking for Tacoma painters to create Elks Lodge artwork

(Photo: KING) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Calling all Tacoma area artists: McMenamins is looking for experienced painters to create works for their new renovation project at the former Elks Lodge downtown.

The owners, brothers Mike and Brian McMenamin, plan on turning the 49-year-old Tacoma building into a 46-room hotel with a brewery, a restaurant, and music venues.

Known for turning historic buildings into brew pubs and musical venues, the brothers hope to have the former Elks property renovated and opened by fall 2017. They have 54 other locations in Oregon and Washington.

Each of their properties features art derived and inspired by its site-specific historical events and characters and those of its surrounding community.

"We rely heavily on a team of historians to provide artists with local history, photos, and subject matter," their call-out said. "The intersection of the people, the history, and the artist’s personal style produces paintings that are sometimes surreal, humorous, or at other times moving. Our style as a group has been called 'historical surrealism,' and 'painterly illustration.'"

Artists are advised to look at examples of artwork at nearby McMenamins locations, including the Anderson School in Bothell.

For more information, contact artdept@mcmenamins.com or click here to see application requirements on the McMenamins website.

© 2017 KING-TV