Man arrested and charged in JBLM soldier's death

Da'Quan Foster.

The Pierce County Prosecutor's Office says DaQuan Foster was a just a young soldier with no criminal history. He was out on the town with his wife Saturday night at Latitude 84, a bar in Tacoma.

"What's unusual about this shooting is there is no history that we know of between the defendant and the victim. There was apparently no interaction between the two of them in the club. They ran into each other in the parking lot; there was some sort of verbal altercation. There was a fist fight and then as he was running to the car with his wife, the defendant and another shooter opened fire," said Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.

Marshall Marion Wilson pleaded not guilty to murder in the second degree, assault and unlawful possession of a firearm in the death of 22-year-old DaQuan Foster and his wife Oliva Brown, who was injured.

According to court documents, Brown tried to stop the fight between her husband and Wilson. Wilson told detectives he doesn’t remember what happened.

"The defendant admitted to being at the scene, but claims he had PTSD and no memory of what happened," said Lindquist.

According to court documents, witnesses say they believe there was a second shooter. Police at a scene say there is evidence that matches up with witness accounts.

"Detectives found bullet casings from both a 9-millimeter pistol and a 40. caliber pistol," said Lindquist.

