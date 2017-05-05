Law enforcement to embark on 300 mile bike ride to honor fallen Tacoma officer

Pierce County Sargent Chip Marquiss on police getting killed in the line of duty.

Six honor guard members from Pierce County and Tacoma are preparing for a bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington D.C. as part of the annual Police Unity Tour.

This year takes on a new meaning, as some South Sound members ride to remember fallen Tacoma police officer Jake Gutierrez.

They’ll join 2,220 law enforcement officers from departments across the country to embark on a 300 mile ride to honor those who have lost their lives in the line of duty.

The honor guard members will fly out to the east coast to start their journey on May 9 and will cross the finish line May 12.

In 2016, there were 135 law enforcement officer fatalities nationwide. Sixty-four officers were shot and killed, and 21 were ambushed, according to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. In 2016, law enforcement fatalities rose to their highest level in five years.

“The violence towards law enforcement has changed,” said Pierce County Sergeant and honor guard member Chip Marquiss. “Rather than being an anomaly, it’s becoming the norm, and it’s sad.

Pierce County Sargent Chip Marquiss: "We're just members of the community like everybody else."

Marquiss will ride in the Police Unity Tour along with Pierce County Corrections Deputies Eric Hamilton, John Lyon, Jon Blind, and Todd Klemme. New to the ride this year is Tacoma police officer Tel Thompson, who decided to ride in honor of Gutierrez, who was killed in the line of duty December 2016.

“It’s about raising awareness for the law enforcement officers that have given their lives, and it also helps raise money for the national law enforcement memorial where we’ll be riding to,” said Thompson. “Everyone there has probably lost somebody that they worked with and cared about, and it’s a good way to share the stories and a good part of healing. For me, this has definitely been a big step in healing for me in being with these guys. It hurt a lot emotionally when Jake died, and it took a lot to get used to the pain and working through it.”

As honor guard members, their unofficial motto is to “temper grief with honor.”

“We have to stand in front of everybody and be strong while everybody else is breaking down during the funeral,” said Marquiss. “This ride gives us a time to come together as a team and to do some healing for ourselves.”

Tacoma police officer Tel Thompson on the night Tacoma lost officer Jake Gutierrez.

“It was hard when Jake was murdered,” said Klemme. “When an event like that happens it opens the door to tragedy. You find things that work to just try to ease the pain.”

In some cases, Gutierrez’s death has changed the officers’ perspectives.

“I kiss my kids every day before I go to work,” said Thompson. “Yes there is that inherent danger that you know something may happen, and last year was a very deadly year for law enforcement, and this one hit very close to home and affected me very different than I thought it would.”

Pierce County Corrections Deputy Jon Blind on losing four Lakewood police officers in the line of duty in 2009.

The honor guard members will also ride to remember others in the region who died in the line of duty, including Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies Kent Mundell and Shandon Wright, Lakewood Police Sergeant Mark Renninger, Lakewood Police Officers Tina Griswold, Ronnie Owens, and Greg Richards, Kalama Police Chief Randy Gibson, and Seaside, Ore. Police Sergeant Jason Goodding.

Honor guard members wear memorial bracelets for the duration of the ride and will present the bracelets to the families of the fallen officers at the end of the ride.

“By doing this ride though, it’s like reaching out and honoring Jake for his sacrifice, he and his family,” said Lyon. “Because nobody can imagine what his family is going through.”