Lakewood sergeant talks woman down from ledge

lakewood_police_armbadge_GE (Photo: KING)

A Lakewood police officer talked a woman down from a concrete barrier Monday night.

“It was outstanding work by Sergeant Fraser and is also a great example of how quickly things can change for an officer and how much can happen in a short amount of time,” Lakewood Police wrote in a Facebook post.

Sergeant John Fraser was working near the Pierce County Transit Center around 7 p.m. when a woman ran past him to the edge of a parking lot that overlooks Interstate 5. The woman jumped on top of a barrier that separates the parking lot from the freeway 25 feet below.

The woman yelled that she was going to kill herself, and Fraser began to talk her away from the ledge.

“With the distance down to the freeway and the cars driving by she would have been seriously hurt, if not killed, by a fall from that height,” Lakewood Police wrote.

After several minutes, the woman got down from the barrier. She then appeared to change her mind and run back towards the ledge. Fraser grabbed her to keep her from jumping over the barrier.

The entire incident took just three minutes.

The woman was taken to a hospital for services.

