How President Obama changed a Tacoma man's life

Chad Latham with his then-9-year-old son Devin. Photo: Chad Latham. (Photo: Custom)

TACOMA, Wash. – Waiting for the bus on a cold January morning is rarely described as fun, but for Chad Latham, heading to his job with a Seattle tech company is better than where he was supposed to be right now: The Federal Correctional Institution in Sheridan, Ore.

“I would still be there,” said Latham. “Probably for another year, yet.”

Latham was convicted for growing marijuana in Pierce County in 2006. The size of his grow operation to more than 2,000 plants, and resulted in federal charges and got him a 15-year prison sentence.

But in December 2015, he got a letter from President Barack Obama informing Latham his sentence would be shortened by two years thanks to the President granting Latham clemency.

“It’s really defined my existence at this point,” said Latham.

President Obama Thursday announced the commutation of another 330 sentences, bringing his total to more than 1,700. No other president has granted as many commutations and President Obama’s total is more than the last 12 presidents combined, according to The White House.

The majority of those offenders served time for drug crimes.

Since his release last April, Latham earned a website design certificate from Galvanize Seattle, he got hired as a web developer, he met his fiancé, and has been able to reunite with his 22-year-old son.

Latham is grateful to the two-year early head start at his second chance at freedom.

“He (President Obama) made a wise investment in me, and I will continue to honor that investment for the rest of my life,” said Latham.

