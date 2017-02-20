Health care clinic for homeless to open in Tacoma

Sea Mar will offer medical, dental, and behavioral health care, as well as support for substance abuse. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. – Sea Mar, a community based health organization, plans to open a new health care clinic for homeless people in Tacoma.

The clinic will open in the Hilltop neighborhood and will provide medical, dental, and behavioral health care, as well as support for substance abuse.

With the help of a grant from the Health Resource and Services Administration, a spokesperson for Sea Mar says the clinic won’t turn anyone away.

"Everyone should be able to get the care that they need. We're going to do our best to make sure that happens,” said Kevin Roberts, who will supervise the new facility.

"You're kind making a world of difference in their lives, you know, being acknowledged and not just taking care of a cavity,” Roberts said. “They’re now not out there hurting, and they’re taking care of underlying health issues. That’s what Sea-Mar is trying to do.”

Roberts is happy the clinic will open on the Hilltop, a neighborhood that’s historically been considered an underserved area. It's also the neighborhood where Roberts grew up.

"I've seen a lot of the change, and I’ve seen a lot of the challenges, and just knowing that I have something in my heart for the streets here,” Roberts said. “I actually run into people that I know, so it's kind of cool to be involved in something that gives back to the streets that you walked."

The clinic is expected to open Thursday, February 23 and will have a grand opening Saturday, February 25.

Copyright 2017 KING