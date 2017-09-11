Geekwire: Tacoma is making a play for Amazon's second headquarters

(Photo: Iriana Shiyan, artazum, LLC)

Like the overlooked heroine in an ’80s teen movie, Tacoma is writing a love letter to Amazon. It says, in effect, “Don’t worry about feeling rejected by your first crush. I’ve been here waiting for you all along.”

Tacoma is planning to submit a proposal to convince Amazon to set up its second headquarters close to home, though it will probably be written on municipal letterhead, rather than flowery stationery. Amazon is outgrowing its hometown of Seattle, and Tacoma hopes that by offering more room to expand and a short commute to the original headquarters, it can beat out Amazon’s other suitors.

Ricardo Noguera, Tacoma’s economic development director, confirmed his office is working on a response to Amazon’s Request for Proposals (RFP) in an interview with GeekWire Monday.

