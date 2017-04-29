Family and friends remember Chyna Thomas, sister of NBA star Isaiah Thomas

Family and friends celebrated the life of 22-year-old Chyna LaNita Marie Thomas Saturday afternoon at Life Center Church in Tacoma.(Photo: KING)

Family and friends celebrated the life of 22-year-old Chyna LaNita Marie Thomas Saturday afternoon at Life Center Church in Tacoma.



Chyna was killed in a car tragic car crash April 15. She is s younger sister of Tacoma native and NBA all-star Isaiah Thomas.



“Ever since I found out the news, I wanted to give up and quit, and never in my life have I ever thought about quitting,” said Isaiah Thomas.



During the service, many family members including Chrystal Thomas, shared memories of Chyna's zest, her personality, and her joy.



“In Chyna’s 22 years she lived life to the fullest. All gas, no breaks. She will be truly missed,” she said.



Her death at a young age seemed incomprehensible to those close to her.



“I can’t seem to wrap my head around this one. Why did Chyna have to been taken so young?” said Chrystal Thomas



“I just can’t believe this happened right now,” said Chyna’s brother Dor-Che Fletcher



On Saturday the Thomas family relied on their faith, each other and their inner strength



“I realized quitting isn’t an option,” said Isaiah Thomas. “That’s an easy way out. I will keep going because I know she wouldn’t want me to stop. I love you Chyna and I miss you so much and everything I do for the rest of my life will be or you.”

