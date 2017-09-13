Draft regulations could prohibit heavy industry on Tacoma tide flats

A draft of interim regulations would in part prohibit certain types of heavy industry from coming to the tide flats, including coal and fossil fuel facilities. (Photo: KING)

The City of Tacoma’s planning commission held a public hearing Wednesday to receive feedback on a proposed draft of interim regulations that could in part prohibit certain types of heavy industry from coming to the tide flats, including coal and fossil fuel facilities.

"We do need these interim protections simply because Tacoma is in the bullseye for new and expanded fossil fuels," said Mindy Roberts, Puget Sound director for the Washington Environmental Council.

Melissa Malott, who is part of Citizens for a Healthy Bay, is in support of the interim regulations as Tacoma figures out what industry to welcome next in this area.

"I think people are concerned about climate change and the health impact of fossil fuels,” she said.

But others think the regulations would limit job opportunities.

"I cannot believe that we are actually sitting here with a proposition in front of us that intends to limit and dishonor the working men and women that build this city,” said Seth Lungard of Tacoma.

Following a second public hearing, City Council will take a vote on the draft interim regulations.

