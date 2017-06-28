Summer road work: Big changes coming for Tacoma drivers

. (Photo: KING 5 News)

Big construction projects in Tacoma will cause delays and changes for drivers starting next week—and could last for the next six months.



The Washington State Department of Transportation is warning drivers to plan ahead and pack their patience.



One project, which begins after the Fourth of July, will move northbound I-5 traffic to a new bridge over I-705.

Then on July 10, southbound I-5 motorists will be temporarily moved to accommodate the placement of a new barrier and restriping two lanes. This will make two lanes to the right of the barrier the access Highway 7, I-705, Highway 16, and S. 38th St. Crews will complete this work nightly for one week starting July 10.



One southbound lane of I-5 will close from 11 p.m. until 5 a.m. July 7-10 while crews rebuild the center median of the highway near the Tacoma Dome. WSDOT said this could cause backups for drivers leaving King County.



When the center median work is complete, WSDOT will move three of the left lanes of southbound I-5 to the old northbound lanes to install the barrier during overnight hours. They plan to open the temporary southbound reconfiguration by July 14.



The good news coming from all of this: WSDOT said that the ramp from Highway 16 to northbound I-5 will again be two lanes instead of one.

