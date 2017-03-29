Charity basketball game honors fallen Tacoma officer

The 8th annual cops vs. teachers charity basketball game will take place Wednesday night at Lakes High School in Lakewood.

This year, the event will be in honor of Tacoma Police Officer Reginald "Jake" Gutierrez.

Gutierrez, a 17-year veteran of Tacoma Police Department, was shot and killed on November 30 while responding to a domestic violence call.

"This year, all profits from this event will be given to the Behind the Badge Foundation who in turn will be sending several of our Tacoma Police Officers to Washington D.C. this summer," event organizer Baron Coleman wrote in an email. "They will honor Officer Gutierrez by placing his name on the National Police Officer Memorial."

The charity basketball game started in 2009 in response to four Lakewood police officers and a member of the Pierce County Sheriff's Office killed in the line of duty.

The game, in memory of Officer Gutierrez, is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

