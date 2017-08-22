Businesses, nonprofits work to keep Tacoma affordable

Red Elm Café co-owner Sarah Joslyn is proud that her coffee shop can be affordable to Hilltop residents. (Photo: KING)

Amidst rising housing prices, several groups are trying to keep Tacoma affordable.

At the Red Elm Cafe on the Hilltop, the menu doesn't go above $6.

"We have cheap food on purpose," said Sarah Joslyn, who wanted to open a place where her neighbors could afford to have a cup of coffee in a community that is changing.

"Houses are now $300,000 instead of $150,000," Joslyn said.

The rising cost of living is happening across the northwest and those who live in the South Sound are starting to feel the pressure as more people are moving in.

Noah Struthers, who helps run Second Cycle community bike shop on the Hilltop, says he's noticed Tacoma is starting to look different.

"I'm not anti-development, but with development comes displacement forces, and rents are increased,” said Struthers.

Tacoma City Council is considering teaming up with the Forterra Group, an environmental nonprofit that's started a new program to helps cities like Tacoma map out private and public real estate. Forterra then helps provide funding to secure that land to develop affordable houses.

Forterra is working with organizations in Seattle's Central District and other cities down the Interstate 5 corridor.

A spokesperson from Forterra says it’s an ongoing conversation with communities.

