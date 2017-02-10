Boys and Girls Club unveils Isaiah Thomas Court

The walls of the Isaiah Thomas Court are covered in posters from Thomas' Pick Me Last Again campaign. (Photo: KING)

TACOMA, Wash. - Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas came back to his roots in Tacoma where a new basketball court adorns his name at the Boys and Girls Club in the Hilltop neighborhood.

Thomas spent countless hours there as a child. It was his home away from home. And Friday he returned, not only to pay back the club for everything they'd done for him, but also to provide opportunity for future generations.

"This boys and girls club was everything to me," said Thomas.

The NBA all-star and Husky great remembers his time there well. He spent most of his summers at the Boys and Girls Club while his parents worked.

"This was somewhere they would drop me off, and I was here all day, working on my game and interacting with kids and just growing," said Thomas.

Just a few months ago, the space was home to the Tacoma Boxing Club. After 35 years, they found a new home, so the boys and girls club could expand. Now they can reach twice as many kids who need what Thomas needed, a safe place to grow.

Thomas kicked in $80,000 of his own money to help open this new court named after him. It's not the first time he's helped them out.

Boys and Girls Club South Puget Sound President Carrie Prudente Holden had kind words for Thomas.

"We greatly appreciate the support and dedication that you've provided for our teens and our community," she said. "Thank you."

His mom and dad were on hand, along with many school friends he made memories with here. They are all grateful to be a part of paving the way for others.

The next generation of kids will see a purple line around the gym for his days at the University of Washington. And it's 5-feet 9-inches off the floor, just like Thomas.

His famous Nike campaign covers the wall. "Pick Me Last Again" refers to the 2011 draft when the Sacramento Kings took him with the final pick. But don't let his size fool you; he's a giant around here.

"Hopefully I'll put a smile on their face and they're going to be in here all the time," said Thomas, who plans to spent part of his summers back in Tacoma, on the court with the kids.

