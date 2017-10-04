Beloved former Pierce County deputy sheriff dies

Former Pierce County Deputy Sheriff Reginald “Reggie” Ray. Photo: Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

A well-loved former Pierce County deputy sheriff has died.

Reginald “Reggie” Ray died on Tuesday from what appears to be natural causes at his home in Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. He was 60.

Ray served as a deputy sheriff from May 1986 to May 2011. He worked as a D.A.R.E deputy and later as a patrol deputy. After retiring, he helped others through counseling and alternatives to incarceration.

“He was well known for his sense of humor and his passion for people,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a Facebook post. “Our sympathies to Reggie's family and friends in their time of grief.”

Many people responded to the sheriff’s department post with memories of Ray and condolences for the family.

