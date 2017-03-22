Tacoma Public Utilities customers are bracing for the biggest hike they've seen in several years.

Along with another 4 percent hike to power in both 2017 and 2018, the utility wants to raise power rates by 5.5 percent for residential customers.



Most of the reason for the hike comes down to revenue. First, customers are using less power. Chalk it up to people buying more energy efficient appliances, replacing incandescent bulbs with LEDs, or just opting for an extra sweater on those colder nights.

The irony isn't lost on many customers who feel they're being punished for conserving.

"You need to have an audit," said one man at Tuesday's meeting. "And I'm asking if you will please, require an audit of the whole TPU to include the power section as well as the water."

The other factor is a dive in wholesale power prices. Tacoma Power, much like Seattle City Light, often produces more power than it can use and sells it on the wholesale market to help offset its costs and keep rates lower for their customers. But with natural gas prices near an all-time low, about 25 percent of what it cost in 2008, there's plenty of cheaper power on the market.

And then there are expenditures. Part of that includes a 20 million dollar upgrade to the utility's Click TV, according to The News Tribune.

No matter the reason for the increase, people are angry because this is a public utility owned by its customers who feel they have no voice.

One woman stared down the council as she spoke. "I want to know where my check is," she said. "I want to know where my dividend is. I understand that they have to have a certain amount of setback for repairs, but this is ridiculous. I can smell corruption and irresponsibility when it's there."

"Do not approve this utility rate increase at the level they're requesting, if at all," another man pleaded.

The city council passed the rate hike for water, 4 percent this year and next.

But when it came to power, they essentially told TPU to take another look at it first.

Right now the plan calls for a hike of 5.5 percent, both this year and next. The brunt of that would come from raising the flat fee per meter by $70 a year.

Instead, they'd like TPU to find a better balance between the flat fee and charging customers based on the amount of power they actually use.

The utility will meet Wednesday to discuss revising those numbers before submitting the proposal to the city council for a vote.

