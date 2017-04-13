Construction to close I-5 exit in downtown Tacoma

The drive through Tacoma is about to get a little tougher.

If you are among the thousands who grind through the Interstate 5/State Route 16 interchange on a daily basis, you know all too well the seemingly never-ending construction.

"We do know that traffic through Tacoma right now is tough for drivers. There's a lot of construction fatigue out there," said Cara Mitchell with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Just before midnight Friday WSDOT will kick off its latest project, and it will sting a bit. It all begins with the closure of exit 133.

"We're closing the ramp so crews can go in and build new northbound I-5 lanes, direct connect HOV lanes between I-5 and State Route 16 and a permanent new CD lane to the city center from northbound I-5," Mitchell said.

The ramp closure means northbound traffic headed for the city center will now have to get off one exit earlier at 132. That exit currently accommodates traffic for both the city center and Highway 16 headed toward Gig Harbor.

But the changes are just beginning.

In early May, all I-5 drivers in that area will see massive changes as the northbound lanes are narrowed and rerouted into some of the southbound lanes, which will also slide over toward the mall to accommodate the traffic.

"We did this detour route back in 2012, and there was some time where drivers had to get used to it," said Mitchell.

She figures it will take about a month for drivers to figure things out. And then there will be roughly six more months of traffic headaches as crews tackle the multiple projects here, which will end all planned construction in the Nalley Valley, an area with backups seven days a week.

And while drivers on SR 16 headed for I-5 north will have to compete with a little more traffic on the alternative route of highway 705, by summer a second lane from SR 16 to I-5 should open up, making the merge a little less of a mess.

"We began projects on the Tacoma-Pierce County HOV projects in the year 2000, so it really has been a while," Mitchell said.

This is project 17 of 18 funded projects. It's scheduled to be complete by late fall, hopefully before the holiday season. And then the final phase will begin headed southbound. That one is slated to wrap up in 2021.

© 2017 KING-TV