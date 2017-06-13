Tacoma to open temporary emergency homeless shelter

An example of the fabric structure that will serve as a temporary emergency homeless shelter in Tacoma. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, Custom)

The City of Tacoma plans to open a temporary emergency homeless shelter at the end of June.

A fabric structure on the corner of Portland Avenue East and Puyallup Avenue will house homeless people, who will be able to bring their tents inside of the structure.

“These are preliminary numbers, but we’re thinking the tent will hold at a maximum, given the fire code requirements, about 65 people,” said Deputy Fire Chief Tory Green.

A rendering of the interior of a fabric structure that will serve as a temporary emergency homeless shelter in Tacoma. (Photo: Thomasseau, Allison, Custom)

The city is preparing the second phase of its emergency homeless shelter plan, which comes after the city declared a public health emergency last month concerning its homeless crisis.

