Tacoma Police shoot, kill suspect after shots fired at officers

Police forced to shoot a suspect Sunday near the 5800 block of South Lawrence Street. (Photo: Lili Tan, KING)

Police in Tacoma are investigating an officer involved shooting that occurred Sunday near the 5800 block of South Lawrence Street.

A spokeswoman for the Tacoma Police Department said officers responded to a call in the area around 3:20 p.m. When officers arrived, the suspect started firing shots at them. Officers returned fire, killing the shooter.

No officers were injured in the shooting. Police have not released details about the call officers were originally responding to.

Detectives are now in scene investigating the shooting.

